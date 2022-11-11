November 11, 2022
SPIKING THE CALVINBALL:
Liz Cheney says 2022 midterm elections were a 'rejection' of Trump and a 'victory for team normal' (Sophia Ankel, 11/11/22, Business Insider)
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Thursday that the 2022 midterm elections marked a "rejection" of former President Donald Trump and a "victory for team normal."Speaking at an Anti-Defamation League event, Cheney -- a fierce Trump critic -- said the outcome of the elections was proof that people are "coming together to say we believe in democracy," per reports from The Hill, CNN, and others."Well, I think that it was a clear victory for team normal," Cheney said. "We believe in standing up for the Constitution, and for the Republic and a real rejection of the toxicity, and the hate, and vitriol, and of Donald Trump."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 11, 2022 9:15 AM