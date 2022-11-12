RUBBING TANG IN TRUMPIST WOUNDS:

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, pushing Democrats closer to retaining control of the Senate, NBC News projected.





Kelly was leading Republican candidate Blake Masters, who was former President Donald Trump's pick in the key swing state, by almost six percentage points with 85% of the votes in as of Friday night. With Kelly's win, Democrats need just one of the two seats in Nevada or Georgia that haven't been called yet.





In Nevada, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt was ahead by 1 percentage point with 88% of the votes counted as of Friday morning.