November 12, 2022
RUBBING TANG IN TRUMPIST WOUNDS:
Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race, bringing Democrats one seat away from majority, NBC News projects (Chelsey Cox, 11/11/22, CNBC)
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, pushing Democrats closer to retaining control of the Senate, NBC News projected.Kelly was leading Republican candidate Blake Masters, who was former President Donald Trump's pick in the key swing state, by almost six percentage points with 85% of the votes in as of Friday night. With Kelly's win, Democrats need just one of the two seats in Nevada or Georgia that haven't been called yet.In Nevada, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt was ahead by 1 percentage point with 88% of the votes counted as of Friday morning.
What does a believer in Girardian twaddle do when he turns out to be his own scapegoat?
MORE:
Blake Masters and Peter Thiel Thought They Could Buy an Arizona Senate Seat. They Were Wrong. (Noah Lanard, 11/11/22, MoJo)
During his days as a Stanford libertarian, Blake Masters was nothing if not principled. The 36-year-old Peter Thiel protégé turned Arizona Republican Senate candidate considered voting morally indefensible, taxation theft, and nationalism a scourge. He called for open borders and full drug legalization. He was an anarcho-capitalist.But as I reported this summer, this was not the Blake Masters that Arizona voters saw in one of the closest and most consequential Senate races in 2022. Masters entered the race as a Republican with $10 million from Thiel as the avatar of a young and highly online New Right. He called abortion "demonic." He tweeted that "not everything has to be gay" after a bisexual Superman was announced. He plugged the Unabomber's manifesto.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2022 7:18 AM