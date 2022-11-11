PITY THE POOR LUDDITES:

The Ukraine war has led to a serious energy supply crunch and oil and gas price spikes that have forced especially European countries to quickly search for new suppliers as they head into winter.





"In the short term, this will have an impact," said La Camera, director general of IRENA.





"But in the medium and long term, there is no other way than to accelerate decarbonisation. Because ultimately renewables are not only good for the climate, jobs, GDP, but are a real way to ensure energy independence."





NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also highlighted the strategic aspect of a shift away from dependency on Russia and other oil and gas suppliers to clean and safe renewables. [...]





"The market is the engine," he said. "The market is already saying clearly that we are moving toward a system based on renewables and complemented by hydrogen, mainly green. No one can stop this progress."





Even under ex-president Donald Trump, "coal-fired power plants were already closing in the United States," said La Camera.





"The question is not where we are going but how fast and at what scale."



