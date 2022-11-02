NEVERMIND ANTI-ORIGINAL...:

Last Thursday, Judge Carlton Reeves of the Southern District of Mississippi [...] proposed appointing a historian to help him "identify and sift through authoritative sources on founding-era firearms restrictions" to decide the constitutionality of a federal law barring felons from possessing firearms. His proposal is the first positive development in Second Amendment law since the Bruen revolution. At worst, it will demonstrate the absurdity and impossibility of Thomas' command. At best, it will restore sanity to an area of jurisprudence that is going completely off the rails.





Reeves' order is bracingly honest about the sorry state of Second Amendment jurisprudence today. "The justices of the Supreme Court, distinguished as they may be, are not trained historians," he wrote. Federal judges "lack both the methodological and substantive knowledge that historians possess. The sifting of evidence that judges perform is different than the sifting of sources and methodologies that historians perform. And we are not experts in what white, wealthy, and male property owners thought about firearms regulation in 1791." Putting oneself in the mindset of rich, white men in the 18th century requiring training and practice. "Yet we are now expected to play historian in the name of constitutional adjudication."





To illustrate his point, Reeves wrote that while historians still fiercely contest the theory of an individual right to bear arms, that right remains the law. He quoted the academic Patrick J. Charles, who wrote that advocates of this theory "broke, and continue to break, virtually every norm of historical objectivity and methodology accepted within academia." Charles' complaint could be applied to a huge amount of pseudo-originalist legal theory. As he explained: "Minority viewpoints are cast as majority viewpoints. Historical speakers' and writers' words are cast in terms outside the bounds of their intended context or audience. The intellectual and political thoughts of different historical eras are explained from modern vantage point. Historical presumptions or inferences are sold as historical facts."





Bruen exemplifies these problems. Thomas adopted a tendentious and selective reading of the record, endorsing a false narrative shaped by Republican-allied academics funded by gun rights groups like the NRA. He started with the false premise that the Second Amendment created an individual right to bear arms--a right that the court established for the first time in 2008's District of Columbia v. Heller--which scholars have comprehensively debunked using originalist tools. He then manipulated or ignored long-established limits on concealed carry to conclude that such restrictions are not rooted in American history.