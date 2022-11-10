LOW QUALITY IDEOLOGY ATTRACTS LOW QUALITY CANDIDATES:

"At the end of the day, high quality, substantive candidates and well-funded campaigns are still critical to winning elections. We struggled in both regards to the detriment of Michiganders across the state."





Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, with low name I.D., no campaign money and no political experience, had to "start from scratch" after the primary, while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her allies were sitting on tens of millions of dollars, which they used to attack her on her abortion position through TV ads, to devastating effect, Cordes said in the memo. [...]





"Donors for the most part decided against supporting Trump's hand-picked AG (attorney general) and SOS (secretary of state) candidates from the April convention, and also withheld millions in traditional investment into the State Party, despite Chairman (Ron) Weiser's historic contributions of more than $5 million into MIGOP, candidates and caucuses," the memo said.





"In what many of them saw as sending a message to Donald Trump and his supporters, longtime donors to the Party remained on the sidelines despite constant warnings of the possibility of the outcome we saw come to fruition on Election Day: A statewide sweep and one-party Democratic rule in Lansing, something that has not been seen in nearly 40 years in Michigan."





The memo said that amid high Republican turnout, Dixon underperformed the base party vote by 8 percentage points. By comparison, former Attorney General Bill Schuette, the 2018 GOP candidate who lost to Whitmer, underperformed the GOP base by only 3.9 percentage points.





"Tudor's efforts focused largely on Republican red meat issues, in hopes of inspiring a 2020-like showing at the polls," the memo said. "There were more ads on transgender sports than inflation, gas prices and bread and butter issues that could have swayed independent voters. We did not have a turnout problem - middle-of-the-road voters simply didn't like what Tudor was selling."