JUST BECAUSE THEY ARE?:

The J-Street survey found that 74 per cent of respondents view Mr Trump and the Maga movement as a threat to Jews in America, while 72 disapproved of AIPAC's endorsing and financially supporting candidates who voted against certifying the results of the last presidential election.





As many as 76 per cent of voters said they believe that Mr Trump and his allies in the Republican Party are directly responsible for rising anti-semitism and white supremacy in the US. Just last month, Mr Trump criticised American Jews in a social media post for being insufficiently appreciative of his support of Israel.





While American Jewish voters on average remain broadly supportive of Israel, they are not Israeli citizens and reject the notion driven by many on the right that criticism of the Israeli state is inherently anti-semitic. The overwhelming majority of respondent to the J-Street survey - 89 per cent - said a person can criticise the policies of the far-right Israeli government and still be "pro-Israel".





The survey also found that voters support the US's re-entering the Iran nuclear deal and still support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict roughly along the parameters laid out by the Barack Obama administration.