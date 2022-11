IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Solar power gathered far away in space, seen here being transmitted wirelessly down to Earth to wherever it is needed. ESA plans to investigate key technologies needed to make Space-Based Solar Power a working reality through its SOLARIS initative. One such technology - wireless power transmission - was recently demonstrated in Germany to an audience of decision makers from business and government.





The demonstration took place at Airbus' X-Works Innovation Factory in Munich. Using microwave beaming, green energy was transmitted green energy between two points representing 'Space' and 'Earth' over a distance of 36 metres.





The received power was used to light up a model city, produce green hydrogen by splitting water and even to produce the world's first wirelessly cooled 0% alcohol beer in a fridge before serving to the watching audience.