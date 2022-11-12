November 12, 2022

IT WAS ENOUGH FOR JOE TO CRUSH DONALD...:

White House Hails Russia's Retreat From Kherson As An 'Extraordinary Victory' For Ukraine (Radio Free Europe, 11/12/22)

"It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag -- and that is quite a remarkable thing," national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters as he accompanied President Joe Biden to the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.

...crushing Vlad too is just gravy.

