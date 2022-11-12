November 12, 2022
IT WAS ENOUGH FOR JOE TO CRUSH DONALD...:
White House Hails Russia's Retreat From Kherson As An 'Extraordinary Victory' For Ukraine (Radio Free Europe, 11/12/22)
"It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag -- and that is quite a remarkable thing," national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters as he accompanied President Joe Biden to the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.
...crushing Vlad too is just gravy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2022 7:41 AM