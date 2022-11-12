November 12, 2022
ILLIBERALISM ISN'T WORKING:
Democrat Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race (ZACH MONTELLARO, 11/11/2022, Politico)
Democrat Adrian Fontes will be Arizona's next secretary of state, defeating a supporter of former President Donald Trump who has spread conspiracy theories about elections.Fontes, a former election official for the state's largest county, Maricopa County, defeated Republican Mark Finchem, a state lawmaker who was endorsed by Trump for the position. Fontes ran on a platform promising to defend Arizona's voting system, calling his opponent a danger to democracy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2022 7:46 AM