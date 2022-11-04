November 4, 2022
IF OPPOSITION TO KAHANISM IS ANTI-SEMITIC...:
Israel vote cements rise of extreme right (Rosie SCAMMELL, November 4, 2022, AFP)
This gives the extreme right unprecedented influence, securing Ben-Gvir's transformation from political pariah to powerbroker. [...]Ben-Gvir lives in a settlement of religious hardliners in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, but has attempted to moderate his public appearance in the run-up to elections."When I said 20 years ago that I wanted to expel all the Arabs, I don't think that anymore. But I will not apologise," he told AFP ahead of the vote.Before entering the political mainstream, Ben-Gvir hung a portrait in his living room of Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli who killed 29 Palestinian worshippers at a Hebron mosque in 1994.The picture was taken down before he entered parliament last year, but Ben-Gvir still regularly shows up at flashpoint sites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.As a policymaker, his sights are set on annexing the West Bank and ensuring Israel's security services use more force in countering Palestinian unrest.The United Nations says recent months have been the deadliest period in years in the West Bank, with near daily army raids and an increase in clashes and attacks on Israeli forces.
MORE:
More US Jewish groups publicly fret over far-right showing in Israeli election (JUDAH ARI GROSS, 11/04/22, Times of Israel)
The Anti-Defamation League, which had raised concerns about the Religious Zionism party's past rhetoric in the lead-up to the election, doubled down on its criticism after the results came in."We believe that including these far-right individuals and parties in an Israeli government would run counter to Israel's founding principles, and impact its standing, even among its strongest supporters," the organization said.The ADL added that it "will not shirk from calling out expressions by, and policies of, the Israeli government and Israeli leaders that are hateful, racist, anti-Arab, homophobic and anti-democratic."The 130-year-old National Council of Jewish Women released a fierce response to the election results on Thursday night, calling out the party by name."We support the electoral process in Israel and respect the outcome of its elections. And we are deeply concerned by the statements and ideologies of the parties that appear to be forming the next coalition government -- particularly the anti-LGBTQ+, anti-women and anti-Arab rhetoric from the parties that make up the Religious Zionism Slate, including Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party, the Noam party and the Religious Zionism party," the organization's CEO Sheila Katz said."NCJW will always stand up for justice, democracy and diplomacy, and we refuse to normalize racism, incitement or discrimination," she said.
