IF DONALD WERE AN ADULT:

.

In September, The UnPopulist brought you a column by Magno Karl of Livres, a Brazilian classical liberal organization, on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who's been dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics." The nickname, while apt, isn't exact: Unlike Donald Trump, Bolsonaro served in the military, and he was repeatedly elected to political office (as a member of Brazil's National Congress) before winning the presidency.





But as Karl detailed, Bolsonaro's rise was Trumpian: He gained public attention through minor TV fame and provocative and divisive comments. He generated political momentum through the aggressive use of social media, through claims to be an "outsider" who would reform a corrupt political system, and through the mobilization of conservative Christians' support despite no obvious religious convictions of his own. [...]





Seeking insight, UnPopulist Editor-at-Large Tom Shull conducted an interview with Karl this week about his prognosis for Brazil in the days ahead. The interview, which appears below, has been lightly edited for length and clarity.





Tom Shull: President Bolsonaro has finally spoken publicly about Sunday's presidential election, nearly two days after he was declared the loser in his reelection bid against Workers' Party candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There were fears that Bolsonaro would dispute his very narrow loss to "Lula," as da Silva is known, and employ some stratagem to stay in office. Where do things stand now?





Magno Karl: Bolsonaro's two-day silence after his defeat was broken by a short speech on Tuesday, when his supporters were already blocking highways in more than 100 locations, in more than 10 states, around the country. In his speech, he acknowledged his followers' feelings of "indignation and injustice," but he didn't say that the election results were illegitimate, and he told the protesters that they shouldn't be like the leftists, engaging in vandalism or trespassing on people's property.





He did not mention the elections, except to thank people for their votes. It was not a standard concession speech: There was no gracious mention to the winner, nor an order for the protesters to go home. It wasn't what people would expect from a solid democracy, but neither was it a call for resistance.





Between Sunday night, when the election results were confirmed, and Bolsonaro's speech on Tuesday afternoon, many other important players in Brazilian politics had spoken, including the heads of the Electoral Justice, the Deputies' Chamber (Congress' lower house) and the Senate (Congress' upper house). They all accepted the election's results. Just as in the election's first round, on Oct. 2, last Sunday's voting occurred without any major incident. It was then hard for Bolsonaro to make a case against its results.





His team did try to raise questions about the number of advertisement spots that his campaign should have received on a few local radio stations. In the week before the election's second round, Brazil's communications' minister called around to the media and spoke about the topic, but later it became clear that if there were any mistakes about the radio advertisements, they had come from Bolsonaro's campaign itself.





So there would have been no grounds for Bolsonaro to try to cling to power, and there would have been no support in the Brazilian political establishment, media or any institutions for such a move--not even the military. Not a single member of the armed forces came out against the election results.