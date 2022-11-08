Today, Sikhs around the world are celebrating the birth of their founder, Guru Nanak, on a day known as Gurpurab. Also today, Americans across the country are voting for their next slate of leaders on what is known in the United States as Election Day.





As a Sikh American born in the United States, I'm carrying both in my heart today, remembering the wisdom and teachings of the past as I hope for a better future. [...]





But Sikh teachings lead me to a different way of thinking, one shared by many people around the world and across traditions, which says that deep spiritual practice leads to compassion for the other, and this compassion in turn inspires service and justice. In this way our deep spiritual practice is deeply engaged in the world.





Many religious interpretations follow this basic logic, which motivated some of the religious figures who lived as the best among us.





When we view religion this way, as inspiring self-development and social concern at the same time, it becomes difficult to accept any attempt to draw a line between the spiritual and the political.







