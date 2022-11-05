BIDENOMICS:

State revenues continue to perform ahead of what budget writers estimated for the first third of the 2023 fiscal year.





For October state levies produced $165 million in revenues with business taxes, the room and meals tax and interest earnings producing most of the $42.7 million in surplus for the month.





October's total is also 17.5 million more than the state collected a year ago, when the year's revenue surplus was over $400 million.





For the first four months of the 2023 fiscal year, state revenues total $770.2 million, which is $132 million more than estimates and $23.7 million than a year ago.





Business taxes produced $41 million in October, which is $22.6 million over estimates and $14.6 million more than a year ago.





According to the DRA, the largest contributor is estimates being up 26 percent over the same month a year ago.





For the year to date, business taxes have produced $298.8 million, which is $75 million more than estimates and $13.1 million more than a year ago.