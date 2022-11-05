...AND SPECTACULAR:





WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. -- Before he landed here for the summer, scooping ice cream and steaming cappuccinos just outside the entrance to Yellowstone National Park, Mustafa Ceren was not familiar with the huckleberry.





It did not take long for him to grasp the critical importance of the elusive fruit.





"Vanilla, chocolate, huckleberry," the affable 23-year-old declared through the window of his takeout ice cream stand. "That's the classics."





No one born east of the Mississippi would agree; indeed, it is questionable how many easterners would even recognize the huckleberry as a real thing. (I confess that for years -- many years -- I thought "huckleberry" was a cute country nickname for some familiar fruit, like raspberry, or a catch-all term for a jumble of mixed berries.)





But here, in the gateway to the Great Northwest, the huckleberry is both real and king -- a finicky, mercurial king who refuses to grow in captivity and thrives only in precise alpine conditions.





A century of efforts to tame it have failed. Turf wars have broken out over coveted, productive swaths of its habitat. And as the frozen product fetches $30 per pound on Amazon, the huckleberry exerts a magical pull on the customers who line up outside Espresso West.