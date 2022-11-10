...AND CHEAPER...:





A 10MW, two-hour (20MWh) battery energy storage system has been completed in the ACT, where it will be used in partnership with local transmission company, TransGrid, to support the network in the Queanbeyan region.





The battery was developed by Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Naturgy, as part of a contract awarded by the ACT government to build the 107MW Berrybank 2 wind farm in Victoria's Western Plains.





For Naturgy, the Australian BESS marks the first energy storage facility anywhere in the world for the company. It will be followed by a 50MW/220MWh battery being built as part of a landmark solar and storage hybrid project bought up by Naturgy in September - another first for the company.