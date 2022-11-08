...AND CHEAPER...:

Israeli hydrogen company H2Pro and Moroccan renewable energy developer Gaia Energy signed a strategic agreement for the supply of green hydrogen on Tuesday during the United Nations' COP27 climate conference in Egypt.





Hydrogen power is harvested by separating and reuniting the elements that make up water through a process that uses electrolysis. Hydrogen is green when the energy used to power the electrolyzers comes from renewable sources.





H2Pro is the commercial arm of an innovation developed by the Grand Technion Energy Program at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, in northern Israel. The company separates hydrogen from oxygen in several steps in a technique that uses electricity more efficiently.





Gaia Energy is a leader in renewable energy, working with large utilities, national grid operators and governments to help power Africa with renewable energy. It has six gigawatts of projects under development, and has plans for a further seven projects with a total capacity of 40 gigawatts across the continent.





Gaia Energy's Founder and CEO Moundir Zniber told The Times of Israel that Morocco had large swaths of territory available for giga-scale energy production powered mainly by wind turbines and solar photovoltaic panels.