...AND CHEAPER...:

Sea-based trials of a wave energy converter weighing 50 metric tons have produced "highly encouraging results," according to the company behind its development.





On Tuesday, Scotland-based AWS Ocean Energy said the average amount of power its device was able to capture "during a period of moderate wave conditions" came to more than 10 kilowatts, while it also recorded peaks of 80 kW.





In addition, AWS said its Waveswing was able to operate in more challenging conditions, including Force 10 gales.





The piece of kit -- which has been described as a "submerged wave power buoy" -- has a diameter of 4 meters and stands 7 meters tall.





The Waveswing, AWS Ocean Energy says, "reacts to changes in sub-sea water pressure caused by passing waves and converts the resulting motion to electricity via a direct-drive generator." [...]





Neil Kermode, who is EMEC's managing director, said it had been "great to see the Waveswing deploy, survive and operate at our test site this year."





"We know there are epic amounts of energy in the seas around the UK and indeed the world," Kermode went on to add. "It is really rewarding to see a Scottish company make such progress in harvesting this truly sustainable energy."