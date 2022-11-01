November 1, 2022
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Supreme Court Rejects Graham's Attempt To Evade Georgia Grand Jury (National Memo, November 01 | 2022)
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is overseeing the probe of Trump's attempted coup, has demanded that Graham appear by testify by November 17. Several Trump lawyers, including John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Boris Epshteyn have already been forced to testify. A US District Court judge has also ruled that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify.
Starting to think they're just in it for the spankings.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 1, 2022 6:22 PM