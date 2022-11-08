ALL JOE HAD TO DO WANT BE DONALD:

So how is it possible that Democrats could lose to a party who fields weird and conspiratorial candidates (like Donald Trump, Kari Lake, and Herschel Walker--just to name a few)?





According to Third Way's findings, "Despite a roster of GOP candidates who are extreme by any standard, voters see Democrats as just as extreme..."





Progressive readers may have difficulty understanding this, but for much of the country (and I'm not just talking about Trump fans), far-left ideas and activists are more troubling than the crazy candidates and conspiracies on the right.





Hot-button topics like critical race theory, transgender issues in schools, "social justice" riots, and "defund the police," are simply more bothersome to a lot of the electorate than Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.





To be sure, some of the worries about left-wing radicalism are overblown or exaggerated--but not all of them. Indeed, according to liberal journalist Kevin Drum, (who charted changes in public attitudes on issues like abortion, guns, gay marriage, taxes, and religion), "Since 1994, Democrats have moved left far more than Republicans have moved right."



