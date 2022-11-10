ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Scott had cut an announcement video declaring his intentions, word had reached some prominent conservatives outside the Senate and a handful of GOP senators had gotten wind of his plan and started calculating just how many votes his longshot campaign could accrue at the leadership vote next week in the Capitol.





He would have been virtually certain to lose. But Scott's challenge was not so much aimed at unseating the longtime Senate Republican leader as it was channeling the anger of grassroots conservatives, and the former president, who were peeved at McConnell's criticism of the "candidate quality" of this year's roster of Senate GOP candidates.





The idea was that those supposed mediocrities would romp to victory, credit Scott for his steadfast support and shame McConnell for his lack of faith -- while also starting to loosen the 80-year-old's grip on his leadership post. But only one of those candidates -- Ohio's J.D. Vance -- won his race outright. Arizona's Blake Masters appears likely to lose, Georgia's Herschel Walker is in a runoff, and Pennsylvania's Mehmet Oz and New Hampshire's Donald Bolduc were defeated.





With Republican hopes for claiming the majority now dependent on a tenuous vote advantage in Nevada, McConnell's August assessment of the candidates looks prescient. Because of recruitment failures and Trump's interventions in primaries, the GOP was saddled with candidates who lost, are likely to lose or simply cost McConnell's super PAC and Scott's campaign committee tens of millions of dollars in bailouts.