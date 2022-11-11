A WHOLE NEW BATCH FOR THE rIGHT TO HATE:

Nabeela Syed made history in this year's midterms when she defeated a Republican incumbent in Illinois' 51st District, making her the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly and among the first Muslims elected to the state Legislature.





"It is so important for us to have a seat at the table, for us to have a voice in the legislative process," Syed, a 23-year-old Indian American who is Muslim, told a local TV news reporter soon after her win. Syed recalled a conversation with a friend who said he never thought he'd see a name like hers on hundreds of yard signs in their community. [...]





Syed is among a cohort of new candidates who made history this year by becoming the first Muslim Americans to be elected to the state legislature in states like Texas, Illinois, Georgia and Minnesota. All of them are Democrats, many are women and a rising number are Somali Americans.





The Council on American-Islamic Relations said the 2022 midterms have been a historic election, tracking a record-breaking 145 American Muslim candidates running for local, state and federal office, including 48 state legislative candidates in 23 states.





As a result, more than 80 Muslim candidates won local, state, federal and judicial seats in over 20 states, according to a report from CAIR and the Jetpac Resource Center, a nonprofit that works to increase Muslim representation in U.S. government and politics. This signals the highest number of electoral wins among Muslim Americans since Jetpac and CAIR began tracking. In 2020, 71 were elected.