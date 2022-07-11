WHY SHOULD THE rIGHT HAVE ALL THE FUN...:

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler casts strong doubt on the story's authenticity in an article published on Saturday, calling it "the account of a one-source story that quickly went viral around the world--and into the talking points of the president."





Kessler notes that the harrowing tale appeared as the opening of a story about women from Ohio traveling to other states to get abortions.





The [original Indianapolis Star] article said that three days after the June 24 court ruling, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, Caitlan Bernard, who performs abortions, received a call from "a child abuse doctor" in Ohio who had a 10-year-old patient who was six weeks and three days pregnant. Unable to obtain an abortion in Ohio, "the girl soon was on her way to Indiana to Bernard's care," the Star reported.





The only source cited for the anecdote was Bernard. She's on the record, but there is no indication that the newspaper made other attempts to confirm her account. The story's lead reporter, Shari Rudavsky, did not respond to a query asking whether additional sourcing was obtained. . . .





Under Ohio law, a physician, as a mandated reporter under Ohio Revised Code 2151.421, would be required to report any case of known or suspected physical, sexual or emotional abuse or neglect of a child to their local child welfare or law enforcement agency. . . .





Bernard declined to identify to the Fact Checker her colleague or the city where the child was located. "Thank you for reaching out. I'm sorry, but I don't have any information to share," she said in an email.





Dan Tierney, press secretary for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), said the governor's office was unaware of any specific case but he said under the state's decentralized system, records would be held at a local level. . . . As a spot check, we contacted child services agencies in some of Ohio's most populous cities, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo. None of the officials we reached were aware of such a case in their areas.





The fact-checking website Snopes.com also says that they were unable to get any corroborating information and that Bernard did not respond to their query.