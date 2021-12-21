BUT TOO FEW MANAGERS LISTEN:

Part of what makes new employees valuable in problem solving is actually what makes it harder to work with them in general as they get acclimated to their new workplace. They just don't share the assumptions and culture of the organization with everyone else. That can make it hard to explain things to new people. They don't know how or why things are done the way they are.





While that slows down work in many normal circumstances, it's a benefit when there are hard problems to be solved. New employees will end up asking a lot of questions about why things are done the way they are. Those questions can be quite helpful for several reasons. They can bring to the surface disagreements among team members about core assumptions that are only identified because people are forced to articulate the reasons why they believe things are done.



