November 4, 2021
YOU DON'T EVEN NEED POTTER STEWART:
An Undefined Defining Moment: Marking 20 Years of Counterterrorism Without Ever Agreeing What Terrorism Is (Eric Rosand, November 4, 2021, Just Security)
This week in New York, another 20th anniversary commemoration related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States will take place -- the U.N. Security Council's adoption of Resolution 1373 on Sept. 28, 2001. With far-reaching impact on the past two decades of counterterrorism practice, it imposed a set of legal obligations on all countries to take action against terrorism and established a Security Council body - the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) - to monitor implementation of the resolution around the globe. In addition to catalyzing a wide range of national counterterrorism activities, it served as the foundation of what has become a sprawling international counterterrorism architecture. Yet, it did all of this without ever defining who is a terrorist.Speaking in the weeks following the 9/11 attacks, the CTCs first chair, U.K. Ambassador Jeremy Greenstock proclaimed: "Increasingly, questions are being raised about the problem of the definition of a terrorist. Let us be wise and focused about this: terrorism is terrorism ... What looks, smells and kills like terrorism is terrorism."
It's even easier than that: terrorism is just the use of violence on civilian populations in an attempt to get them to demand a change of behavior by their government.
It is this definition that allows us to say that at least the Far War phase of the WoT was an overwhelming success. There is so little Islamicist terrorism in the West as to be meaningless when it does occur.
The Near War is a different story.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 4, 2021 11:29 AM