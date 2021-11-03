WHAT THE RIGHT MEANS BY PARENTS' RIGHTS:

During the public comment portion of the meeting of the Chandler Unified School District board, a woman who identified herself as Melanie Rettler spoke for over a minute about critical race theory and vaccines -- topics not listed on the meeting agenda but at the center of heated public debate nationwide.





Her comment crescendoed with an antisemitic claim drenched in the language of right-wing conspiracy theories.





"Every one of these things, the deep state, the cabal, the swamp, the elite -- you can't mention it, but I will -- there is one race that owns all the pharmaceutical companies and these vaccines aren't safe, they aren't effective and they aren't free," Rettler said. "You know that you're paying for it through the increase in gas prices, the increase in food prices -- you're paying for this and it's being taken from your money and being given to these pharmaceutical companies and if you want to bring race into this: It's the Jews."





The incident was the latest in a nationwide series of school board meeting disruptions, of the sort that the US Justice Department is seeking to curb.