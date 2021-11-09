TRICKED OUT GARAGE ROCK?:

There must have been dozens upon dozens of Minneapolis punk bands in the late '70s and early '80s cutting scrappy demos in their basements. What was it about the Replacements that set them apart? Can one hear the deciding factors in Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash that turned these guys into the college radio/underground heroes they would eventually become? One obvious factor that fans will gladly bend your ear over is Paul Westerberg's songwriting ability. Anyone who has had their personal antennae tuned into "alternative" rock since the beginning of the '80s can tell you that his approach was unique, mining hooks meant for loftier musical ends that instead wound up getting fed through the punk filter. His lyrics could be both clever and juvenile at the same time, his voice snotty one moment and road-weary the next. As of 1981, Westerberg hadn't really found his songwriting voice yet but a handful of Sorry Ma's 18 tracks proved that he was already well on his way there. Throw in Bob Stinson's lead guitar, influenced by punk and progressive rock in near-equal measure, add the rhythm section of Bob's kid brother Tommy on bass and the multi-talented Chris Mars on drums and you have the Replacements, a band that canceled out its own talent with an unfortunate knack for self-sabotage.



