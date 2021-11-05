THE TRUMP BRAND:





Michael Brian Protzman, 58, who his tens of thousands of loyal and obsessive followers know as Negative48, showed up in Dallas to see the prediction he'd made come true.





Protzman, born in the same year Kennedy was shot, has run his own demolition firm, called Eclipse Demolition, for the last 14 years from his hometown of Federal Way, Washington. Records show that the company went into administration last year, around the same time that Protzman was beginning a new career as a QAnon influencer.





But unlike most influencers, Protzman has effectively built a cult within the QAnon movement, where his followers refer to him as a godlike figure, are willing to travel across the country to see JFK resurrected, and most of all, continue to praise Protzman even when the miracle fails to materialize.





His rise within the QAnon world has been rapid. Back in March, his Negative48 Telegram channel had around 1,700 members; today, it has over 105,000 members. But aside from the number of followers Protzman has, what makes him stand out from other QAnon influencers is the loyalty and worship he has engendered in those people.





Protzman has used his newfound fame to spread deeply antisemitic content while pushing highly suspect financial investments to his followers, many of whom confessed within the channel that they are in vulnerable situations personally and are in need of help.





As well as denying the Holocaust, Protzman's channel has boosted the deeply antisemitic film Europa - the Last Battle, a 10-part film that claims Jews created Communism and deliberately started both world wars as part of a plot to found Israel by provoking the innocent Nazis, who were only defending themselves.





"If you haven't watched the documentary Europa: The Last Battle 2017, here's the link," said the post, sent on Oct. 2. It has been viewed over 38,000 times.





He has also promoted the film Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told and said that if Trump had done what was needed, he would have been compared to the Nazi leader.