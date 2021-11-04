THE TRUMP BRAND:

One of the many QAnon users who promoted the Dallas event goes by "WhipLash347" on Telegram, where he or she has 262,000 subscribers. WhipLash347 has posted extensively about JFK, JFK Jr., and ever more bizarre conspiracies about JFK's secret lineage. The user seems to be focused on the idea that JFK himself was the secret descendant of Abraham Lincoln who was himself a descendant of Druze descendants of the line of Davidic Kings, going back to Jethro, Priest of Midian from the Book of Exodus, and that Lincoln's two sons who died did not in fact die but moved to Libya. Somehow, Elvis Presley (speaking of sightings of dead people), Donald Trump, and Julian Assange are all related to Lincoln and JFK, too.