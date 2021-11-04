November 4, 2021
THE TRUMP BRAND:
The Sad, Weird, and Hilarious QAnon Gathering in Dallas: They thought a resurrected JFK and JFK Jr. would show up to make Trump president--and then some. (THOMAS LECAQUE NOVEMBER 4, 2021, The Bulwark)
There's a lot to unpack here. For starters, we could analyze the obsession with dead celebrities coming back to life. It's not just JFK père et fils; the QAnon crowd is apparently "seeing" other dead celebrities, such as Robin Williams, Dale Earnhardt, and Michael Jackson. On some level, there may be a deep connection--psychological, social, spiritual--between these sightings and our continued inability to collectively grieve over how much we have lost in the last two years. But given the lines where QAnon and evangelical Christianity blur, this mythic return from the dead to presage the glorious coming of the Kingdom of Trump is also an apocalyptic prophecy, in line with QAnon's ultimately eschatological focus.
One of the many QAnon users who promoted the Dallas event goes by "WhipLash347" on Telegram, where he or she has 262,000 subscribers. WhipLash347 has posted extensively about JFK, JFK Jr., and ever more bizarre conspiracies about JFK's secret lineage. The user seems to be focused on the idea that JFK himself was the secret descendant of Abraham Lincoln who was himself a descendant of Druze descendants of the line of Davidic Kings, going back to Jethro, Priest of Midian from the Book of Exodus, and that Lincoln's two sons who died did not in fact die but moved to Libya. Somehow, Elvis Presley (speaking of sightings of dead people), Donald Trump, and Julian Assange are all related to Lincoln and JFK, too.It will not make more sense when you read it again.WhipLash347's posts veered into prophecy: "John F. Kennedy Jr. is coming to Declassify EVERYTHING! JFK Jr. said he'd even take down the Government to expose those who killed his father." "Trump Reinstated as 19th [sic] President calls up a new Vice President JFK Junior as everything from 1871 was illegal an unconstitutional." Then came the prediction that Trump would take what we might call, for want of a better word, a promotion:John will become President like he would of if it wasn't for Killary plotting to kill him.He will then call up General Flynn as his Vice.Trump will become 1 of the 7 new Kings. Most likely the King Of Kings.7 Trumpets.7 Presidential Msgs to all phones on EARTH.7 Kingdoms.This is a particularly weird theological grab bag--a detour through Sovereign Citizen theory (the reference to 1871), some weird political QAnon ideas (how well do you think the undead JFK Jr.-Michael Flynn ticket would poll?), and then some Revelation 17:10: "Also, they are seven kings, of whom five have fallen, one is living, and the other has not yet come; and when he comes, he must remain only a little while."It is all sad and weird--and hilariously contradictory in its pick-a-passage-at-random Biblical illiteracy.
"Sad, Weird, and Hilarious," comes close to covering it, but you need to add hateful.
