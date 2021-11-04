THE TRUMP BRAND:





The strategy behind Cantwell's line of questioning wasn't immediately clear, and attorneys for the plaintiffs interjected before any jokes were uttered. But Cantwell, who had previously gone on bizarre courtroom tangents, and Heimbach spent nearly an hour talking about their adoration for Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, the dictator's book Mein Kampf, and their belief that the Holocaust was a hoax.





Hitler, Heimbach testified, "did nothing wrong" in murdering some 6 million Jews.





The exchange between the two neo-Nazis contrasted sharply with the testimony by Deborah Lipstadt, an acclaimed Holocaust scholar and professor of modern Jewish history at Emory University.





Lipstadt, who was nominated in July by President Joe Biden to serve as the US special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism -- a State Department post with the rank of ambassador -- was called as an expert witness by the plaintiffs. Before her testimony, she had prepared a 48-page report for the trial that focused on "the history, ideology, symbolism, and rhetoric of antisemitism and how those features were on display at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville."





On the stand, she was asked by Roberta Kaplan, a co-lead attorney for the plaintiffs, to elaborate on her report and define and parse some of the most popular, offensive, and violent terms used by the white supremacists who planned and executed the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.



