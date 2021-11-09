November 9, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Judge lets claim against Trump's inaugural committee and private business move forward (MYAH WARD, 11/08/2021, Politico)
The lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee and his private business could potentially go to trial after a D.C. Superior Court judge allowed some of the local attorney general's claims to move forward on Monday.The lawsuit, filed by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine in January 2020, alleges that the Trump International Hotel in Washington illegally received more than $1 million by charging the Presidential Inaugural Committee inflated prices to use ballrooms and other event spaces -- violating the city's laws governing nonprofit organizations.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 9, 2021 12:00 AM