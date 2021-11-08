THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

According to the committee, Flynn took part in an Oval Office meeting on Dec. 18 "during which participants discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the false message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud."





Kerik took part in a Jan. 5 meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington and paid for rooms and suites that served as command centers.





"The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all," Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in a statement.