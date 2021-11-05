THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

What this means: The public has just seen the tip of the iceberg. Only a small list of interviews have been publicly confirmed. Those include former Trump Department of Justice officials like Richard Donoghue, pro-Trump activist Dustin Stockton, former Trump White House aide Alyssa Farah and several people convicted of breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6.





This new number is an indication that the vast majority of the committee's work is happening out of public view. Though the panel has announced a flurry of subpoenas against former top aides to President Donald Trump and organizers of a rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection, little is known about the voluntary interviews that have been conducted so far.