THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





Manhattan prosecutors have convened a second grand jury to continue probing the financial practices of former president Donald Trump's sprawling real estate business and to weigh possible criminal charges, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.





The new grand jury was assembled by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to examine whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of its assets for loans and tax breaks, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the matter because it isn't public.





An earlier grand jury handed down an indictment against the company and its former longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for alleged tax violations tied to executives' luxury perks.