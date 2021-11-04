November 4, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Jan. 6 White House Rally Organizers Lawyer Up -- with Help From Trump's Powerful Friends (HUNTER WALKER , 11/04/21, Rolling Stone)
Top allies of Donald Trump are putting together a legal fund to support rally organizers who've been subpoenaed as part of Congress' investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to multiple people familiar with the effort.
The legal fund demonstrates how wealthy and powerful people within Trump's inner circle are looking out for the president's former aides who are being investigated for their role in planning a large Jan. 6 demonstration at the White House Ellipse.
