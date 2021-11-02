November 2, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
(Dan Alexander, Nov. 1st, 2021, Forbes)
The future is unclear for Donald Trump. On the one hand, a grand jury has already accused the Trump Organization of committing a series of crimes, and rumor has it that more indictments are coming. On the other hand, the real estate tycoon might run for president again in 2024.His new venture, the Trump Media and Technology Group, is planning for both possibilities. Buried in an 86-page merger agreement released last week, the Trump Media and Technology Group said the former president's position and ownership would be structured in order to maintain continuity at the company if a "material disruptive event" were to occur. The document goes on to define a "material disruptive event" as one of two things: either Trump (a) running for office or (b) being personally convicted of a felony.
