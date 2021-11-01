November 1, 2021
THE SECRET OF SCIENCE'S SUCCESS:
PODCAST: WORDS ON A WIRE - Philip Goff (DANIEL CHACON, OCT 20, 2021, Words On A Wire)
In this episode Daniel Chacón has a conversation with philosopher Philip Goff, one of the most influential thinkers of our time, especially with the publication of his new book Galileo's Error.Chacón and Goff talk about the writing process for philosophers, the hard problem of consciousness, panpsychism , and how science and philosophy can come together to give us a greater picture of reality.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 1, 2021 12:00 AM