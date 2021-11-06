November 6, 2021

THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON...:

Most Americans believe God has given US 'special role in history' (Jennifer Lee, 06 November 2021, Christianity Today)

A sizeable portion of Americans believe that God has "granted America a special role in history'.

This was one finding from the Public Religion Research Institute's annual survey of American values. [...]

In similar findings, most Americans overall (74%) feel that their country has always been a force for good in the world, rising to 88% among white evangelicals.

