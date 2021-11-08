THE HATE THAT FAILED:

Everybody has a hot take on the results of the nationwide elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Here's mine: The elections prove the neoliberal restoration is proceeding apace.





By "restoration," I mean the return to power of establishmentarian Republican-right neoliberals and Democratic-left neoliberals--who together comprise the American ruling elite--at the expense of Democratic progressives and Republican conservatives. Following the populist upheavals of 2016-2020, American politics is reverting to the pattern of 1992-2016, when moderate pro-business Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and moderate pro-business Republicans like the two Bushes alternated in power while squelching the voices of the American majority.



