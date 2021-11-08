THAT WAS EASY:

Wind and solar power, alone, can meet more than 80 per cent of demand in many countries around the world without "crazy amounts" of storage or excess generating capacity, a new report has found.





The study led by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, and published recently in Nature Communications argues that most of the current electricity demand in advanced, industrialised nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power.





The report's authors, including from China's Tsinghua University, the Carnegie Institution for Science and Caltech, don't deny the crucial need for a range of storage and other grid balancing technologies.





But they do stress that "reliable renewable" energy based systems can do an enormous amount of the heavy lifting needed to replace outgoing fossil fuel-based generation technologies as the world commits to a rapid shift to net-zero emissions power supplies.



