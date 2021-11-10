THANKS, GHWB:

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools violates the Americans with Disabilities Act -- freeing local officials to again create their own rules.





The order comes after a monthslong legal dispute between parents, a disability rights organization and Texas officials over whether the state was violating the 1990 law, known as the ADA, by not allowing school districts to require masks. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel barred Attorney General Ken Paxton from enforcing Abbott's order.





"The spread of COVID-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs," Yeakel said. "Children with certain underlying conditions who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe acute biological effects and to require admission to a hospital and the hospital's intensive-care unit."