TAKING EXTERNALITIES SERIOUSLY:

Leaders of Michigan's federally recognized Indigenous tribes recently united to seek the White House's help in their collective fight to shut down the Line 5 pipeline - particularly the four-mile underwater section in the Great Lakes' Straits of Mackinac.





President Joe Biden received a collaborative request from Michigan's 12 federally recognized tribes that make up the Three Fires Confederacy of the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi to intervene in their ongoing struggle to shut down Line 5 and preserve their treaty rights.