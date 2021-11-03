SUPER ON-BRAND:





Christopher Farrell, the director of investigations and a board member at prominent right-wing nonprofit Judicial Watch, was included on a membership roster of the antigovernment extremist Oath Keepers, according to leaked documents reviewed by Hatewatch.





Farrell's leadership role in a prominent conservative nonprofit and his connection to the Oath Keepers may speak to the history of entanglements between establishment conservative organizations and extremists, many of whom were united in their opposition to President Barack Obama and now share in their emphatic support for former President Donald Trump.