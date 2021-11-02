November 2, 2021
SIMPLE ECONOMICS:
Solar and wind keep getting cheaper, and crush coal, gas and nuclear on costs: Lazard (Giles Parkinson & Sophie Vorrath 1 November 2021, Renew Economy)
As world leaders meet in Glasgow for critical climate talks, they have been given a stark reminder of the lowest cost alternatives to achieve the full decarbonised grid that science says is required of major economies by the middle of next decade, at the latest.Investment bank Lazard has released the 15th edition of its highly regarded Levelised Cost of Energy Analysis and it reinforces what is pretty much already known: Wind and solar are by far the cheapest forms of electricity generation, storage costs are falling, and now hydrogen is part of the equation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 2, 2021 12:00 AM