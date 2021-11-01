November 1, 2021
SIMPLE ECONOMICS:
In Icy Russia, Interest in Solar Power Is Growing (Nikita Ponomarenko, 11/01/21, Moscow Times)
"It's a very outdated myth that Russia doesn't have enough sunlight," Usachev said. "People ask us, 'Why are you building a solar station in the Ural mountains? There is no sun there!' Well, our data tells us differently."Moscow-based renewables company Unigreen Energy, which has received a government guarantee that it will be paid extra for the power it adds to local grids, said Russia has more than enough insolation -- solar radiation hitting an object -- to produce solar energy."Most Russian regions have high insolation -- above 1,000 -- the level required to generate energy," the company said in a statement.
