November 1, 2021

SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

In Icy Russia, Interest in Solar Power Is Growing (Nikita Ponomarenko, 11/01/21, Moscow Times)

"It's a very outdated myth that Russia doesn't have enough sunlight," Usachev said. "People ask us, 'Why are you building a solar station in the Ural mountains? There is no sun there!' Well, our data tells us differently."

Moscow-based renewables company Unigreen Energy, which has received a government guarantee that it will be paid extra for the power it adds to local grids, said Russia has more than enough insolation -- solar radiation hitting an object -- to produce solar energy.

"Most Russian regions have high insolation -- above 1,000 -- the level required to generate energy," the company said in a statement.

Posted by at November 1, 2021 12:00 AM

  

« HAVEN: | Main | CULLING THEIR OWN HERD: »