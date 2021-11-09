SHUTDOWNS WORK:

Economic strength is undeniable, both in the country overall and at the household level. The economy is expected to grow 5.7% this year.





Almost 6 million jobs were created just between January and October; the unemployment rate is now just 4.6%. The quit rate, the standard barometer of workers' optimism, hit an all-time record high of 2.9% in August.





Average earnings are up 3.5% this year and 4.9% annually, to $31 per hour.





Checking accounts are 50% fatter than they were pre-pandemic, while the bottom 50% of the population now has more than $3 trillion in household wealth -- up 32% just in the first half of this year, and up 55% from before the pandemic.



