SCRATCH A TRUMPIST (profanity alert):

An organizer of the white supremacist Unite The Right rally privately discussed raising an army, attacking Jewish people, and murdering a colleague in the movement, a jury heard this week.





Sines v. Kessler, an ongoing lawsuit, seeks to hold organizers of Unite The Right responsible for the deadly rally's violence. But not all of the defendants--a coalition of far-right groups and leaders--have been cooperative. Central to the case is Elliott Kline, a Unite The Right organizer who has failed to appear in court or turn over court-ordered evidence. Instead, jurors this week heard from Kline's ex-girlfriend and reviewed Kline's text messages, both of which suggested plots for violence.





In June 2017, nearly two months before the deadly rally, Kline messaged fellow white supremacists about the event's dress code and its forecast for violence.





"I think we are going to see some serious brawls in Charlottesville," Kline wrote on the messaging platform Discord, according to evidence entered in court this week. He added that attendees were likely "gonna see blood on some of these white polos lol."