QUESTION?:





Zemmour, who has called Muslim immigrants "invaders" and in 2016 said that most drug dealers are Arab or African, is now running second and ahead of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally Party, in some opinion polls ahead of next year's election.





During an interview for France 2, Rabbi Haim Korsia was asked whether Zemmour, the son of Jewish immigrants from Algeria, is an antisemite.



