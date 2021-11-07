PURITAN SUPERIORITY:

One in three might make you think, "wow, West Virginians are lazy!" But actually, they're average for the U.S. A study by Barbend revealed that 32% of Americans would prefer to drive instead of walk compared to 31% of West Virginians, making West Virginia just slightly less lazy than your average American.





Two states reported that over half their population would drive to a destination barely further than across the street; 63% North Dakotans and 52% South Carolinians said they would drive instead of walk.





The states that would walk the most are Vermont at 13%, New Jersey at 17% and New Hampshire at 18%.