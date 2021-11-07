November 7, 2021

PURITAN SUPERIORITY:

1 in 3 West Virginians would rather drive than walk 5 minutes (Sam Kirk, Nov 5, 2021, WBOY)

One in three might make you think, "wow, West Virginians are lazy!" But actually, they're average for the U.S. A study by Barbend revealed that 32% of Americans would prefer to drive instead of walk compared to 31% of West Virginians, making West Virginia just slightly less lazy than your average American.

Two states reported that over half their population would drive to a destination barely further than across the street; 63% North Dakotans and 52% South Carolinians said they would drive instead of walk.

The states that would walk the most are Vermont at 13%, New Jersey at 17% and New Hampshire at 18%.

Another good argument for making gas taxes confiscatory. 
Posted by at November 7, 2021 12:00 AM

  

« GASLIGHTING THE BUBBLE: | Main | ALL IN YOUR MIND: »