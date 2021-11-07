November 7, 2021
PURITAN SUPERIORITY:
1 in 3 West Virginians would rather drive than walk 5 minutes (Sam Kirk, Nov 5, 2021, WBOY)
Another good argument for making gas taxes confiscatory.One in three might make you think, "wow, West Virginians are lazy!" But actually, they're average for the U.S. A study by Barbend revealed that 32% of Americans would prefer to drive instead of walk compared to 31% of West Virginians, making West Virginia just slightly less lazy than your average American.Two states reported that over half their population would drive to a destination barely further than across the street; 63% North Dakotans and 52% South Carolinians said they would drive instead of walk.The states that would walk the most are Vermont at 13%, New Jersey at 17% and New Hampshire at 18%.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 7, 2021 12:00 AM