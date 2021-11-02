PITY THE POOR TRUMPISTS...:

(Justin Baragona, Nov. 01, 2021, Daily Beast)

In a lengthy and extensively reported investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Washington Post revealed that Graham was "irate that senators were forced to flee their own chamber" after the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.





"He yelled at the Senate sergeant-at-arms. 'What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them,' the Post reported, citing a Republican senator with knowledge of the situation. "We give you guns for a reason. Use them."



