November 2, 2021
PITY THE POOR TRUMPISTS...:
(Justin Baragona, Nov. 01, 2021, Daily Beast)
In a lengthy and extensively reported investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Washington Post revealed that Graham was "irate that senators were forced to flee their own chamber" after the mob breached the U.S. Capitol."He yelled at the Senate sergeant-at-arms. 'What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them,' the Post reported, citing a Republican senator with knowledge of the situation. "We give you guns for a reason. Use them."That did not sit well with Carlson, who has repeatedly downplayed the Trump-incited riot and recently filmed a multi-part docuseries titled Patriot Purge that suggests the Capitol insurrection was a "false flag" operation orchestrated by the federal government.
...you know how they hate it when Mommy and Daddy fight. You'd think Tucker would give Lindsey credit for immediately returning to licking spittle once the personal threat passed.
