NOT TO MENTION THE JEW HATRED:

While visiting a prison recently, the provocative Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene came across a rumpled copy of The Final Call, the national newspaper of the Nation of Islam, a homegrown American denomination that turned the Muslim faith into a force for Black empowerment.





Greene, though more familiar with the Daily Caller, nonetheless immediately recognized the similarities between the NOI's stance on COVID-19 prevention and her own.





While leafing through the Final Call, Greene said in a series of Twitter posts Monday (Nov. 8), she discovered "that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people's lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it."